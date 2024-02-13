Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,218,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.