Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 523,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

