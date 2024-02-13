Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $740,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,144,000 after buying an additional 4,705,004 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $316.45 billion, a PE ratio of 895.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

