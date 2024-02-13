Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after acquiring an additional 461,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

