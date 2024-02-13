Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 276,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,151 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

