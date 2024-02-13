Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENE remained flat at $11.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 157,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $11.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

