Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.43 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $513.94 million, a P/E ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

