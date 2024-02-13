Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after acquiring an additional 523,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $344.97. 77,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,850. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $350.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.78 and its 200 day moving average is $282.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

