Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given a C$7.75 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$7.75 price target on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.07.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

