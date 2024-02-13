Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $107,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 360,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.