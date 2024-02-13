Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

