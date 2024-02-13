Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 68,774 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,210 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,774 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $154.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.