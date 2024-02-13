Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 5,400 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of BRP worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

BRP Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

About BRP



BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

