Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.87 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,027 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $262.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

