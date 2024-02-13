Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

