CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CAE Trading Up 1.8 %

CAE stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. Analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

