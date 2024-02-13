CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$28.88 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$25.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.92.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

