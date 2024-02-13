CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$28.88 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$25.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
