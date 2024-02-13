Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $335.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.78.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $306.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.40. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $183.80 and a 1-year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.