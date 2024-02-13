Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.19. 1,834,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.12 and its 200-day moving average is $255.40. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

