Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.