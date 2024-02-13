Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,010.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.57 per share, with a total value of $28,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,726 shares of company stock valued at $265,885 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

