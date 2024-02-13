Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ATS were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $230,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ATS Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

