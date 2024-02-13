Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $105.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $122.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.11.

NYSE BG opened at $90.64 on Friday. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

