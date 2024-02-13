Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stake Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,572,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

