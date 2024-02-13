BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.