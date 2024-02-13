Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

