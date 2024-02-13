Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price at $15.96

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

