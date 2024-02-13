Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $47.37

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

