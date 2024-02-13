Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £151.17

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £151.17 ($190.91).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £195 ($246.27) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($215.96) to £157 ($198.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of FLTR opened at £166.35 ($210.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of £139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50,787.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £120.20 ($151.81) and a 52 week high of £171.50 ($216.60).

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.