Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $22.40

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

