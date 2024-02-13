Brinker International (EAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/16/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/4/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Brinker International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $46.12.
Insider Transactions at Brinker International
In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Coherent gains from the AI chip boom
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.