Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91), Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 884,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

