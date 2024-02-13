BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.98.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

