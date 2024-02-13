Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,790.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,504.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,210.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,366.59 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

