BMO Capital Markets Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$46.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. National Bank Financial raised Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUS

Russel Metals Price Performance

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

RUS opened at C$44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$31.24 and a 12-month high of C$45.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.