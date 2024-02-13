Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,318 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 5.03% of OptimizeRx worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 85,720 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

