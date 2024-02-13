Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,491 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after purchasing an additional 527,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,895,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017.

