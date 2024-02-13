Blair William & Co. IL Sells 50,233 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

