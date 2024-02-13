Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 590 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.