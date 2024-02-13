Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.48.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

