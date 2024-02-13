Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

