Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.58 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

