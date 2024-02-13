Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB opened at $248.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

