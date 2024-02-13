Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,370 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

