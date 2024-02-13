Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,372 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of BILL worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

