Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,835 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

MMC opened at $196.19 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

