BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

