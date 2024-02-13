BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $102,930.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,001,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,923.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,949. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

