BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $102,930.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,001,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,923.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,949. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
