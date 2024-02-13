BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

