BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

MYD opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

